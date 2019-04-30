|
|
ROBERT G. (BOB) PAGE Chief Warrant Officer (CW-4), Airborne Rigger, US Army, Retired, of Wilmington, NC passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019 with family by his side. Bob was born November 7, 1930 in Harrells, NC to Hallie and Eula Belle Page. He grew up in Harrells and attended Harrells High School. It was there that he met Letishia Jean Carter. They were married October 1953 prior to him entering the US Army. Bob's active duty Army assignments included: Fort Benning, GA; Fort Bragg, NC; Fort Campbell, KY; as well as Mainz and Wiesbaden, Germany. He served in combat in Vietnam in 1969. His 32 years of service culminated with eleven years as Chief of Operations at the US Army Airborne "ACE Board" where he was in charge of operational test and evaluation of cutting-edge air drop delivery systems. He also directly supported Joint Special Operations Forces worldwide. His personal military decorations include the Bronze star, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Meritorious Service Medal and numerous Army Commendation Medals. Chief Page retired in 1985 after 32 years of service to his country. In retirement, Bob and Jean moved to Wilmington and resided in Scotts Hill. Bob is survived by his loving wife Jean; son, Greg and wife Susan of Smithfield, VA; daughter, Gwen Hawley, and husband Johnny of Rocky Point, NC; son Glen and wife Nomi of Wilmington, NC. He is the proud grandfather of three grandchildren and one great grandchild. His grandchildren are Evin Page Greensfelder, married to Jeffrey Greensfelder, Zachary Page and Carter Page, and great granddaughter, Margot Greensfelder. Funeral service will be held 12 Noon on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Quinn McGowen Funeral Home Wallace Chapel. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until 11:50am on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Rockfish Memorial Cemetery, Wallace, NC. Donations, in lieu of flowers, would be welcome to the Gary Sinise Foundation for s at garysinisefoundation.org. You may share your memories and send condolences to the family at website below.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 30, 2019