ROBERT HOLT KEELER Robert Holt Keeler, age 80, of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away on January 31, 2019 after a lengthy illness due to complications with diabetes. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Robert Holt Keeler and Thelma (Crawford) Keeler, of Belfast, New York; sisters Allegra (Keeler)Lang, of Wilmington, NC; Roberta (Keeler) Mahoney of Sacramento, CA; Virginia (Keeler) VanDeusen of Belfast, NY; and brother John G. Keeler of Rescue, CA. He is survived by his wife, Robin (Stone) Keeler of Wilmington, NC; son Tobin (Claudia) Keeler, of Fillmore, NY; and son Todd Keeler of Belmont, NY, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Bob left Rochester Gas & Electric in 1980 and relocated to northern California, where he met his wife Robin; they married in 1981. He worked at various municipal utilities until he retired in 1995. He enjoyed camping, dredging for gold, and traveling. He always had a dog (or two) at his side and they brought him great comfort and joy. Cremation will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. Donations in his name can be made to the New Hanover County Sheriff Animal Control Division. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 7, 2019