Robert Horace Rivenbark
ROBERT HORACE RIVENBARK, JR. Robert Horace Rivenbark, Jr., age 72, of Wilmington, NC passed away after fighting hard for four years battling lung cancer on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington, NC. He was born on January 28, 1948 in Madison, WI to the late Robert Horace Rivenbark, Sr. and Rita (Batten) Rivenbark. Robert was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and his grandchildren were the light of his life. He especially loved his best friend, who was always sunshine on a cloudy day, his dog, Lacie Rose. Robert was a bright light to many people and will be missed dearly. Robert is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Teela (Brummitt) Rivenbark; daughter, Amanda Bolick and husband, Brad; brother, David L. Rivenbark and wife, Gerrie; grandchildren, Allie and Caroline Bolick; nephew, Joshua Ellison and wife, Melissa; and great niece, Hazel Ellison. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Ellison. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities® of West Georgia at rmhcwga.org. Either donate in memory of Robert Rivenbark or in honor of Allie Bolick. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
