|
|
ROBERT IRVIN "SNOWBALL" HARRELL Robert Irvin "Snowball" Harrell age 79 of Leland passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Robert was born in Wilmington on September 6, 1940 to Woodrow Harrell and Vivian Williams Harrell. He was retired from International Paper Company with 48 years of service. Robert enjoyed hunting and baseball, he served as a Baseball coach and was one of the founders of the Leland Dixie Youth Baseball. He was loved by his family and many friends and will be missed by all who knew him. His motto was that everything could be fixed with a little bit of "DuctTape and WD-40". Robert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty Lou Justice Harrell; four sons, Robert Lee Harrell (Michelle), Phillip Warren Harrell (Brenda), Timothy Alan Harrell, and Michael Lynn Harrell (Tammi); grandkids, Crystal Harrell, Travis Harrell, Nicholas Harrell, Samuel Harrell, Fancy& Layton Patrick, Whitney Bullard, Kenny & Brook Rising, Angel & Samuel Alford, Zachary Harrell, and Temperance Harrell; great grandkids, Angelica Harrell, Sebastian Ibarra-Harrell, Justice Harrell, Aleeah Harrell, Cecil Bullard, Carter Bullard, Gabe, Ava, Landon, Paisley, River, and Skyler; brother, Foster Harrell (Judy), brother in -law Gerald Wade. He was preceded in death by a brother Gary Lee Harrell and wife Scotty, and sister Brenda Wade. Visitation for family and friends will be 6 to 8 Friday, December 6, 2019 at Village Road Chapel. Funeral services will be 11 am Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Life of Victory Everlasting Ministries, 1444 Lanvale Rd., Leland, NC 28451. Burial will be at King Memorial Gardens in Leland. Share memories and condolences with the family by clicking on the "Condolence" tab. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation Village Road Chapel 525 Village Road, Leland, NC 28451 910-383-3511.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 5, 2019