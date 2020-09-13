ROBERT J. CHACE Robert J. Chace, of Surf City, NC, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer. Born in 1946 in Syracuse, NY, he enjoyed an extensive career with the City of Syracuse Fire Department from 1972 to 1995. Achieving an Associate Degree in Fire Sciences, he went on to serve in numerous fire stations, including Stations 12, 8, and 3, and HazMat Squad 1. He was promoted to Lieutenant and was instrumental in the organization of the Hazardous Materials Team for Onondaga County in Syracuse, NY and played a pivotal role in developing the Standard Operating Procedures for citywide response to hazardous materials incidents. He had achieved the rank of Captain prior to his retirement in 1995. Concurrent with his professional fire career, he also served as a volunteer and an EMT in the village of Minoa, NY and retired from that service as an Assistant Chief also in 1995. Additionally, he taught Fire Science Courses at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, NY. Mr. Chase furthered his career of service by accepting the position of Fire Marshall for Surf City, NC from 1998 through 2002, where he oversaw the construction of the fire station, staffing and training of fire personnel. He became a Volunteer Chief at the station from 2002 to 2015. When not serving his community, he enjoyed wood working, fishing, hunting, boating and time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Terry Chace; two sons, Robert and Charles, and daughter, Theresa Chace; sister, June Holowczenko; and two grandsons, Brandon and Brody Chace. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Grace Carden Chace, and a brother, Mark Chace. The family is planning a private graveside memorial service at a later date. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com