ROBERT J. HOBBS Robert J. Hobbs, age 94, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center. Robert retired in 1975 from a government service accounting job with NASA. It was fitting that his passing was on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. After retiring in 1975 he ran the Gulf Station on Market Street and continued working there another 20 years before calling it quits. A veteran of the Army Air Corps, Robert has chosen to be buried at the family plot in Bellevue Cemetery next to his father. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Freddie Thompson Hobbs; daughter, Elaine Schwefel (John); son, Robert Michael Hobbs; grandson, Kielen Hobbs; granddaughter, Liah Harpster; and great-grandson, Wyatt Harpster. A brief graveside service (casual attire) will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Bellevue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's memory may be made online or by mail to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences to the family at: www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 23, 2019