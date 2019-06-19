|
|
ROBERT KEENAN Bob Keenan passed peaceful at home after an extended illness on Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was born in Richland, WA before moving with his family to Syracuse, NY, Huntsville , AL , Long Beach , MS. before arriving in Wilmington, NC. Bob graduated from Long Beach High School 1967 and received his BS in physics at UNC Wilmington. He work at the GE Nuclear Fuel plant for 41 years and worked his way up to Nuclear Safety Engineer. Bob was a volunteer for New Hanover County for many years for the emergency management department. His expertise in nuclear safety was used in training nuclear response teams as well as hurricane preparedness. Bob leaves two grown children, Joma and Emily, which were adopted by him and his deceased wife Cindy Van Campen. He leaves behind his children, his two dogs, Lizzie and Brownie, his siblings, their spouses and children : Tom, George, Mary Mayberry, Teresa Ulsh, Patricia Sauer, Frances Tabor, Annie Osborne , James, Frank, John, Mike, Cecilia and Margaret Ives, his trusted friend and caregiver Jessica Moreno, and his many friends at Ogden Tape Room and Cambridge Village, to join with his father and mother Frank T. Keenan and Mary Hickey Keenan. A memorial service will be held 2pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. A reception will follow at Ogden Tap Room The family ask for your prayers and donations given to a cancer .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 19, 2019