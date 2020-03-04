|
|
ROBERT L. PRATT Robert Lovejoy Pratt, 88, of Porters Neck, died peacefully on February 26, 2020 in Wilmington, NC, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born on May 5, 1931 in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Margaret Lovejoy Pratt and Stuart W. Pratt. Bob was married to Joanne Owen Pratt on July 18, 1955 who predeceased him in 2001. Additionally, he was predeceased by a son, Steven W. Pratt of East Stroudsburg, PA. Bob graduated from Lehigh University, Bethlehem, PA with a BS in Industrial Engineering. He began his career with DuPont in Wilmington, Delaware, followed by a transfer to North Carolina in 1975. In retirement Bob loved photography, writing, and Big Band music from the 30's & 40's. He hosted a popular radio show in the 1980s "Big Bands Saturday Night" on WHQR in Wilmington. He was active in The Music of Yesteryear group at the Senior Center and wrote the monthly newsletter from 1996 until 2010. Bob is survived by one daughter, Amy Pratt Stilley and husband, Warren, of Danville, VA; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Ferguson (Matt), grandson, Jake Stilley, and great-granddaughter, Cora Joy Ferguson. A gathering of friends and family to celebrate Bob's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to at mda.org or the . Share memories and condolences with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 4, 2020