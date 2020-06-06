ROBERT LEE DERBYSHIRE, PHD On June 4, 2020, Robert Lee Derbyshire died peacefully at the Davis Skilled Nursing Facility associated with the Plantation Village Retirement Community, Wilmington, NC. He was born June 2, 1929 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Joseph Hare Derbyshire and Ella Derbyshire (nee Collier). Beloved husband of the late Joan Anne Derbyshire (nee Love) who died peacefully April 23, 2020. They were married 72 years. Robert served two tours with the US Marine Corp from 1946 until his Honorable Discharge in 1951. After his military service he attended the University of Maryland earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Education, June of 1954. He continued his education at the University of Maryland, in 1959 earning a graduate degree in Sociology then in 1964 his Doctor of Philosophy, also in Sociology. His teaching career began in the Baltimore City School System and later taught at Mergenthaler High School. He soon became a Professor at what was once known as Morgan State College then at the University of Maryland Medical School, Psychiatric Institute, publishing several articles in medical and psychiatric journals. In 1972 he established a private practice in Marriage and Family counseling. He is survived by his daughter Deborah A. Derbyshire who remembers, at the age of 90 our Dad told all of us that he learned more from his children than he felt we learned from him. His sons: Robert B. (Maria) remembers his father dedicating his Dissertation, in the Preface, to his children writing "It is in the hands of their generations and future generations that solutions to the minority problems, socially inherited from their forefathers, will be developed and implemented.", William P. (Myra) remembers that he was the eternal teacher always passing on pearls of wisdom even up to his dying days, Mark H. (Paula) citing that Dad gave love and support throughout his adult life with tons of encouragement, Adam C. (Martha) who said that he remembered Dad being so thoughtful and generous providing special experiences for family and friends. He is fondly remembered by Sue and Beau McCaffrey, close friends, of Wilmington, NC, "Bob made our lives richer, funnier, and we were always "in the running" with our beautiful friend." Robert had 15 grandchildren, two of the grandchildren, Jennifer and Grace predeceased him, along with his brother Joseph Derbyshire. He is also survived by 17 great grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a celebration of life will be held for Robert when social distancing is lifted. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Frankie Lemmon Foundation via their website at frankielemmonschool.org. or to Special Olympics of Montgomery County, 900 Harvest Dr., Suite 203, Blue Bell, PA 19422.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 6, 2020.