ROBERT LELON WOODARD, JR. Robert Lelon Woodard Jr. of Wallace, NC passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, NC. Born on July 12, 1960, he was the son of the late Robert Lelon Woodard, Sr. and Helen Earle Corbett Woodard. Also preceding him in death was his son—Robert Lelon Woodard III. Survivors include his wife—Lydia Rae Rector Woodard; daughter—Raechel Lee Woodard of Qingdao, China; sisters—Catherine Woodard and husband Nelson Blitz, Jr. of New York, NY and Ami WoodardHigginbotham and husband Herb Higginbotham of Los Angeles, CA; father and mother-in-law—Ed and Delaine Rector of Kenansville; sister-in-law—Beth Rector of Kenansville; brother-in-law—Mark Rector and wife Lee of Kenansville; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Woodard was a senior executive at international textile corporations, director of the Small Business Center at James Sprunt Community College, and owner of Next Right Decision consulting. A service to celebrate Mr. Woodard's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Wallace Presbyterian Church followed by a reception in the Currie Building. Family requests, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 West Main Street, Wallace, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 12, 2019