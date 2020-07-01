ROBERT LEON THOMAS, SR. Robert Leon Thomas, Sr., age 83 of Blue Point, Wilmington, N.C. died peacefully at home on June 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with a very rare cancer. He was bornDecember 9, 1936 at Ft. Bragg, N.C. and at a very young age moved to Wilmington, N.C. His Mother was Dorothy Sebrell Thomas and his Father was Leon Gilbert Thomas. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 31 years, Christine (Chris), two sons, Robert L. Thomas, Jr. and Brian Wesley Thomas (Tracey) and 5 grandchildren, Cruz, Hudson, Kyler, Madison and Samantha. Brothers: Leon Gilbert Thomas, Jr. and John David Thomas. Robert graduated from NHHS and East Carolina University. He was a Captain/Pilot - U.S. Army and served in Vietnam where he was shot down and placed on Disability Retirement. He later flew for Braniff Airlines and then flew a helicopter used for drug interdiction for New Hanover County and later retired from the Local Government Employees. Through the years, he enjoyed boating at Seapath Yacht Club, golfing, cruises and traveling in a motorhome for several years. Due to the coronovirus there will not be a visitation and the funeral mass will be limited to 50 people. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church, 1011 Eastwood Road at 10 AM on Thursday, July 2 at 11:00. Burial will immediately follow the Mass at St. Andrew's on-the-Sound Episcopal Church Cemetery, 101 Airlie Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Paws Place Animal Shelter, a non-profit, no kill shelter at 242 George 11 Highway, Winnabow, N.C. 28479 or St. Mark Catholic Church, 1011 Eastwood Road, Wilmington, N.C. 28403 or St. Andrews-on-the-Sound Episcopal Church, 101 Airlie Road, Wilmington, N.C. 28403.



