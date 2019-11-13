Home

Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 791-4444
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Gibson Ave Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Greenlawn Memorial Park
1937 - 2019
Robert Lewis Morgan Obituary
ROBERT LEWIS MORGAN, SR. Robert Lewis Morgan Sr. went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was born on March 7, 1937 in Washington DC to Lewis James Morgan and Thelma Beatrice Stokley Morgan. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers. Robert is survived by his wife Dora Morgan, son Robert Lewis Morgan Jr and wife Stephanie and their children Emmy, Abby, and Robert Lewis Morgan III, step-daughter Missy Cyphers and husband Donnie and their daughter Ashlyn, brothers; Frankie Morgan and Billy Morgan. Robert Served in the United States Air Force. He was an active man who loved to play golf, do carpentry and woodworking, brick mason by profession, he collected and restored hammers, he was Deacon at Gibson Ave Baptist Church, and a member of Elks Lodge. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service from 6-8pm. The funeral service will be held at Gibson Ave Baptist Church on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10am. Interment will immediately follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Robert's name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 13, 2019
