ROBERT LINTON RAMSEY Robert Linton Ramsey, 80, of Burgaw passed peacefully from his earthly life Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home. He was born June 8, 1939 in Pender County, the son of Bruce and Blanche Pierce Ramsey. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Eula Woodcock Ramsey; sons, Daryl Ramsey and Darin Ramsey; and brother, JB Ramsey. Robert is survived by his daughter-in-law, Sandra Ramsey; grandchildren, Crystal Ramsey, Candice Greenough (Turner), Cameron Ramsey and Matthew Ramsey; eight beautiful great grandchildren; "adopted" son, Steve Straughn (Dawn); and "adopted" daughter, Barbara Blackburn (Wade); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family; and hundreds of dear friends, all who loved Robert. For over 30 years Robert was employed with E. W. Godwin & Sons where he was foreman of the sawmill. Never being idle, Robert also had his own backhoe and sand hauling business. Robert was a hardworking man of honor and integrity, but most of all he loved and cared for his family. He always found time for hunting and fishing in God's beautiful world of nature. Each year Robert tilled the earth and had a big vegetable garden. Being married to musical Eula, Robert developed a love for music. He built the Pickin Palace with the intent for family and friends to come together, have a good time, and listen to beautiful music. Robert's passing leaves an empty place in the hearts of many. A graveside service will be 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Ramsey Family Cemetery with Pastor Rodney Bonham conducting the service. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Burgaw.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 4, 2020.