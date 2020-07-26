1/
Robert Louis (Bob) Bradsher Sr.
ROBERT (BOB) LOUIS BRADSHER SR Former Wilmington resident Robert (Bob) Louis Bradsher Sr, 83, died July 21, 2020, at his home in Joshua, Texas. Mr. Bradsher was born April 29,1937, in Fayetteville, NC., to Robert F and Etta (Hester) Bradsher. He worked for the Atlantic Coast Line (CSX) Railroad for 29 years in Sales and Marketing. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda; daughter's, Kimberly Mathews of Ocala, Florida; Karen Bradsher Brown and husband Benny of Wilmington, NC; and son, Robert L. Bradsher Jr and wife Angela of Burleson, TX; and bonus daughter Mary Catherine Ellyson of Erwin, NC; Grandchildren Jeremy Bradsher of Wilmington, NC; Joshua Mathews of Wilmington, NC; Ashleigh Keeseman of Perrysburg, Ohio; Brooke Hobbs of Supply, NC; Ethan Bradsher of North Branch, Michigan; and 5 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Riverview Memorial Park in Watha, NC at a later date.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
