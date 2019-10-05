|
|
ROBERT "BOBBY" LYNN PHILLIPS Mr. Robert "Bobby" Lynn Phillips, 65, of Wilmington formerly of Dunn passed away Wednesday afternoon with his beloved wife holding his hand. He was born in Harnett County on September 5, 1954 to the late Lester and Winifred Phillips. Bobby graduated from Dunn High School in 1972 and Campbell College in 1976. He was an owner of Mid-East Services and Cypress Pork. He was a member of St. Andrew's On-the-Sound Episcopal Church. Bobby enjoyed his time boating, fishing and being on his river with his wife. A funeral service will be held Monday, October 7, at 11am at St. Andrew's On-the-Sound Episcopal Church in Wilmington by The Reverend Richard Elliot and Dr. Len Keever. Burial will follow at 3pm at Spring Branch Cemetery in Dunn. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer E. Phillips, a son, Robert L. Phillips II and wife Laura of Four Oaks, a daughter, Beth Phillips of Wilmington, a brother, Ray Phillips and wife Debbie of Dunn, a son-in-law, Joey Greene of Wilmington, grandchildren, Christian, Curran, Emily and Trisden. The family asks instead of flowers that memorials be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive Wilmington, NC 28401 or to Spring Branch Baptist Church, 2391 North Spring Branch Rd. Dunn, NC 28334 or St. Andrew's On-the-Sound Episcopal Church, 101 Airelie Rd. Wilmington, NC 27403. Arrangements are by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home of Dunn.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 5, 2019