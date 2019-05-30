Home

J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John The Beloved Catholic Church
28 Sumter Avenue
Summerville, SC
View Map
ROBERT MICHAEL NEELON Robert Michael Neelon, 71, of Summerville, South Carolina, husband of Cheryl Clement Neelon, died Saturday, May 25, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. John The Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Avenue, Summerville, SC. The family will receive friends Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., 2180 Greenridge Road, North Charleston, SC. Robert was born June 25, 1947 in Milton, Massachusetts, son of the late John Neelon and Teresa Langlois Neelon. He served in the United States Army and worked in sales in the marine industry. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Clement Neelon; two sons, Patrick Neelon of Wilmington, NC and Kyle Berryman (Katie) of Monticello, AR; three grandchildren: Ely and Kylie Berryman and Kylie Qualls all of Monticello, AR; two sisters, Marie Connelly (William) and Kathie Chase; three brothers: Kenny Neelon (Barbara), Jack Neelon (Ann) and Paul Neelon (Barbara); his first wife, Mary Neelon of Wilmington, NC; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, two sisters, Suzanne and Patricia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 30, 2019
