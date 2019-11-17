|
ROBERT (BOB) MOELLERING FRY Robert (Bob) Moellering Fry passed away to be with our Lord on Sunday November 10, 2019 surrounded by his family at the Davis Community. Bob was born on November 11, 1930 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was the son of the late Harry and Helen Fry of Cincinnati, Ohio. Bob leaves behind Vonnie Herzog Fry, his loving wife of 61 years. Bob was the love of her life. Bob graduated from Elder High School in 1949 and was recognized in 2002 with the Walter "Babe" Barlett Award for his football accolades. Bob went on to play for the University of Kentucky for Paul "Bear" Bryant. The Wildcats went 11-1 in 1950 and won the Sugar Bowl and were ranked as national champions. That year Bob also played on the UK freshman basketball team with teammate greats Cliff Hagan and Frank Ramsey, both Naismith Hall of Fame members. Bob played in the 1952 Cotton Bowl Classic. He was twice named to the All SEC Team. In 1982 Paul Bryant named Bob to his All Time Team where he is honored as part of the Paul Bear Bryant Memorial at the University of Alabama. The L.A. Rams drafted Bob out of college as a left offensive tackle in 1953. In 1960 he was traded to the Dallas Cowboy's and was the first starting left tackle to play for the franchise. Bob retired from the Cowboys in 1964. In his years in the NFL he started in 119 of his 126 career games and had 5 fumble recoveries and 2 kick-off returns for 23 yards. He always wore #75. Bob long suffered from Alzheimer's because of the head traumas he suffered from playing football for so many years. Bob continued in the NFL as an offensive line coach for the Atlanta Falcons (he was part of the group that selected and started the original Atlanta Falcons team), the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets. He concluded his impressive career in the NFL scouting for the NFL Combine. Bob's greatest life achievement was his family. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He always said he was the luckiest guy in the world. Left to cherish his memory are his children Bryan (Kelley), Alicia (Titus), Deanna (Eckhard), Monica (CJ), Erick (Kelly), Matthew (Alexandra) and his son, Milton, who preceded him in death; and his grandchildren Rachel (Josh), Ashton, Cameron, Sophia, Ansley, Rebekah, Francesca, Elizabeth, Aubrey, Rayne, Thea, Bryce, Kirta, and his great grandchildren Brady and Lily. He was a good man, well liked, and always ready to lend a helping hand. Although he was humble, he never shied away from standing up for what he believed in. He was loved by his kids, grandkids, and nieces and nephews, especially for his relentless ability to play, tease and smother them with strong hugs. He will be greatly missed. Our grateful thanks to all the caregivers at the Davis Community who surrounded him with their loving care. We also thank Hospice for their support and comfort. A special thanks to Thomas Watkins, his long-time caregiver. A funeral mass will be held at The Basilica Shrine of St. Mary, 412 Ann St., Wilmington 28401 on November 22, 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sister Isaac Outreach or St. Mary Dental Health Center.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 17, 2019