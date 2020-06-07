ROBERT NEWTON CROWLEY Robert Newton Crowley, 89, of Kill Devil Hills, NC, formerly of Wilmington, NC, died peacefully at his home on June 1, 2020. Bob is survived by his wife Lynda Blossom Crowley, and his son Brian and wife, Masha. His beloved daughter Christianne died in Vicenza, Italy in 1980. He leaves grandchildren Sabrina, Jenny, Christopher, Natasha, Danny and Isabeau; great-grandsons Colin, Donavan, and Isaiah; and numerous wonderful nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Rev. Jeremiah and Edith Crowley; brothers Stephen, George, James, and John; and sister Edith Batson. Bob received his undergraduate degree from East Carolina University and his master's degree from UNC-Chapel Hill. He served in the US Navy as the Executive Officer of the USS Mosopelea. Most of his career was spent teaching military dependents with the Department of Defense Dependent Schools in Europe. Bob will rest, reunited with his daughter Christiane, in Wallace, NC. Arrangements for a memorial service will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dare County Home Health and Hospice. Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 7, 2020.