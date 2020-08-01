ROBERT NICHOLAS KERN SOUTHPORT, NC- On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Robert Nicholas "Nick" Kern, loving husband, and father of three died at age 75. Nick was preceded in death by his wife Nancy Louise Worthley Kern; his sister, Andrea Foss; and sister-in-law, Pam Worthley. He is survived by his three children, Sarah Kern Monteleone of Charlotte, NC (Brian); Matthew Kern of Wilmington, NC (Mary); and Benjamin Kern of Costa Mesa, CA; two grandchildren, Christopher and Madelyne Monteleone; and his brother Chris Kern (Leslie) of Morganton, NC. Born on February 3, 1945 in Orange, New Jersey, Nick spent his childhood growing up in New Jersey, eventually moving to Chicago, and ultimately attending MacMurray College in Illinois. This is where he met the love of his life, Nancy Louise Worthley. Nick was a proud United States Marine Corps Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. In his professional career, Nick was involved in Commercial and Residential development in Maryland and Virginia. Nick and Nancy's passion for small coastal towns led them to Southport. Nick designed and was the general contractor for their home. They loved Southport! Nick joined local builder, Plantation Homes and was able to continue his career until his retirement in 2010. Nick's children describe their father as smart, caring, hardworking, funny, and appreciative. He loved meeting people and was always interested in where they came from. He always loved a good cup of coffee! For years, he would be one of the first people every morning at Moore's Street Market and before Covid pandemic, would grab a cup of coffee at the Southport Fire Department. Nick had a passion for the outdoors, gardening, canoeing, birds, antiquing, and raking sand in his yard. He loved a good project! He enjoyed commissioning various signs, fish carvings, and falling asleep to a good book! The family asks that instead of donations you take a walk around town with your loved ones, stop by the waterfront and check out the Safety boat that Nick helped restore for the town, look at the beautiful plants and landscaping that Nick and the Southport Beautification committee has planted and maintain, and admire how special Southport is. Always remember the importance of family and friends. And as Nick would say, no regrets. Celebration of Life planned for Nick later this year in Southport.



