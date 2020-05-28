|
|
ROBERT PETERSON Robert Woody "Pete" Peterson, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 3:00 pm at Westminster Gardens Cemetery in Greensboro. His son, Dr. Scott Peterson, will be officiating the service. Pete was born August 26, 1934 in Wilmington, NC to the late George Robert H. Peterson and his wife, Dolly Bonham Peterson. After proudly serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Furse, he worked for Blue Cross for thirty years. Upon taking early retirement, he and his wife founded Insurance Brokerage Consulting Services, Inc. where he served as president for thirty years. Pete was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. He loved Jesus Christ, his Lord, loved his family, and loved others unselfishly. Micah 6:8 is a verse which describes his life. In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his sisters, Ann Morgan and Carolyn Raynor; and his brother, G.R.H. Peterson, Jr. Surviving are his wife of over 62 years, Dorothy Hardee Peterson; his children, Mark T. Peterson (Joy) of Greensboro and R. Scott Peterson (Beth) of Gaffney, SC; grandchildren, Greg, Zach and Anna Peterson of Gaffney, SC; Ryan and Erik Peterson of Greensboro, NC; a brother, Donald Peterson of Apex, NC and a sister, Dottie Benson (Ben) of Langston, AL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gideons Intl. (www.gideons.org/give/ ) Operation Blessing (www.ob.org/contact/) or the . Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 28, 2020