Our deepest sympathy to Kay, Nicole, Taylor, Skyler, Conner and family. Bob's family was his treasure and he loved each of you deeply. May God hold you closely in His loving arms. We had the honor to know a very kind and loving gentlemen and friend who we will surely see again. Thus, we will not say goodbye; rather, we will just say see you.........see you our friend........see you in the morning.

Cember and Larry Carella

Friend