ROBERT "JERRY" RIVENBARK, Robert Gerald "Jerry" Rivenbark of Rose Hill departed his earthly life for his heavenly home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 while at home. Born on January 12, 1940 in Pender County, he was the son of the late Johnnie Fitzhugh and Dancy Woodcock Rivenbark. He was also predeceased by a brother—Jimmy Allen Rivenbark. Left to cherish his memory are his wife—Jean Scott Rivenbark of the home; children—Bob Rivenbark of Wilmington, John Rivenbark and wife Krysten of Wilmington, Ann Taylor Moore and husband Bill of Atlanta, GA, Allyson Taylor Giordano and husband Greg of Smithfield, VA, and Jennifer Taylor Carlson and husband Jon of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren—Aiden Rivenbark, Samantha Rivenbark, Bert Rivenbark, Ana Rivenbark King, Ava Rivenbark, Leisl Rivenbark, Josh Martin, and Alex Martin; great grandchildren—Jamie Nunn and Caroline King; sisters—Joyce Eakins and husband Larry, Jackie Rivenbark and husband Donald, and Janice Whitaker and husband Ed; and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Rivenbark followed his family's tradition and was a cabinet builder and general contractor and could build anything. He was a friendly outgoing jokester who found it very easy to "connect" with anyone he met. One of his pleasures in life was helping those who needed help. He touched some in a way that changed their path to a more positive one. This made the way for Jerry to have many "sons and daughters" outside his family. He enjoyed watching football and basketball, was a NC State fan, and spent time fishing and golfing in younger days. Most important among earthly things was his love of family. The grandchildren enjoyed his story telling and the family loved his "bull jiving" as they refer to it. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, October 26th at 2:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Baptist Church with visitation to follow the service. Family requests that, rather than flowers, consideration be given to donating to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Padgett Funeral & Cremation Services is serving the Rivenbark family.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 25, 2019