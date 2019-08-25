|
ROBERT ROSS LEECH Died peacefully on August 17, 2019 after 96 years of a full and rich life. He was born on April 1, 1923 in Bronx, New York to Wilbur and Grace (Waterbury) Leech. He grew up in Teaneck, New Jersey, graduating from Teaneck High School. He attended Newark College of Engineering and completed his degree at Cornell University. He served in the Navy after graduating from the Naval Mine Warfare School and served as an officer on a minesweeper in the Aleutian Islands during World War 2. He worked at US Rubber Co. He married Nadine Marie Waggoner (Deenie) from Fort Wayne, Indiana, on May 29, 1948 and they lived in New Jersey for a short time before moving to Long Island, NY, where he worked as a mechanical engineer and executive at Ducon Co. In 1975, they moved to Mystic, CT, forming their own manufacturer representative business, Necor Co. They retired to Hendersonville, NC, later moving to Wilmington, NC in 2000. After Deenie's passing, he moved to Boutwells Landing Retirement Community in Oak Park Heights, MN to be closer to family. Bob was active in the Presbyterian Church, USA, serving as a deacon and elder, among other positions. He had a heart for handicapped children and invented a "soft touch" switch that allowed them to activate a variety of toys, games and musical objects. Bob loved boating, fishing, woodworking, making beautiful model ships and served as a patient advocate and hospice volunteer at his local hospital. He will be remembered with love, for his contagious sense of humor and positive outlook on life. Surviving are his daughters, Susan (Thomas) Boardman, of Stillwater, MN, Sandra (Philip) Chabot, of Hudson, WI, and Sharon (Raymond) Campton, of Martinez, CA; grandchildren, Cari (Andrew) Robertson, Andrea Michalski, Alexander (Tracy) Boardman, Zachary (Jennifer) Boardman, Becky Chabot, Philip Jr. (Alison) Chabot, Jesse (Jeanette) Campton, and Chelsea (Brett) Campton; great-grandchildren, Drew, Levi, Ian, Tony, Elliot, Trey, Berkley, Norah, Ingrid, Lowell, and Wally. A private family Celebration of His Life was held on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Bradshaw - 651-439-5511
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 25, 2019