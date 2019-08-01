|
ROBERT S. POLLOCK, JR. Robert S. Pollock, Jr., age 97, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, July 29, 2019, at Sunrise Senior Living at North Hills, Raleigh, North Carolina. He was born in Hampton, Virginia, on June 20,1922, to Robert Scott and Linnie Mae Peake, from Glasgow, Scotland, and Liverpool, England, respectively. All through his early years living in Hampton, "Robin" came to love the sea, namely the Atlantic Ocean. He became very dedicated to seafood dining, oftentimes to his own preparing and cooking of blue crabs, shrimp, oysters, and a good variety of fish. He also just simply loved being near the sea and getting out on the water. After high school he worked briefly as a shipbuilder at Newport News, Virginia. Then he continued on with his work at the shipyards in Wilmington. Soon thereafter, Rob entered the Merchant Marine Academy as a midshipman at King's Point, New York, in early 1944. Rob had already had met his wife-to-be Rosemary Bryant, a mathematician working with NACA (later NASA) at Langley Field in Hampton. And it was on December 27, 1948 that they were married. Between 1948 and 1951, the young couple lived in Blacksburg, Virginia while Rob attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute, (now Virginia Tech). Upon graduation with a Mechanical Engineering degree, he began his career with Carolina Power & Light Company in 1951. It was in 1952 that their first son, Robert Scott Pollock, III was born. Their second child, another son, John Bryant Pollock, was born in 1954. During his years with Carolina Power & Light, Rob worked as a power plant engineer in Moncure and Wilmington. He accepted the opportunity to become Plant Manager of CP&L's largest plant in Roxboro from 1966 to 1973. Following this Rob went on to work at CP&L headquarters in Raleigh. He retired in July 1984. With retirement ahead of them, Rob and Rosemary devoted more time to Wesleyan Chapel UMC, of which they were members since 1986, and to furthering their volunteer work with the Wilmington chapter of the International Seaman's Center, a Christian support organization, located at the North Carolina State Port. Being a proud Scotsman, Rob, with Rosemary's assistance, contributed much time to help build and develop Clan Pollock in the U.S. and served many years as North Carolina Clan Commissioner. Rob and Rosemary also were able to embark upon many travel adventures throughout the United States and internationally. Well armed with cameras and video equipment, Rob truly enjoyed documenting all their travels throughout the years, as all who knew him can affirm. Rob was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Rosemary, his brother Hamish, and sister Marion. Survivors are brother-in-law Howard Bryant, son Robert Scott Pollock III and wife Jill; son John Bryant Pollock and wife Jackie; grandson Rob Pollock and wife Erin; granddaughter Virginia Pollock Bledsole and husband Thomas and their son (great grandson) Bankston; granddaughter Mary Margaret Wise and husband Jason; and granddaughter Catherine Victoria Thatcher and husband Benjamin. Also included are nieces and nephews and their children and families. A funeral service will be held this Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Wesleyan Chapel United Methodist Church, 10255 US Hwy 17 North, Wilmington. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 10:30AM. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery. Afterwards a light reception will be offered in the Church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Wesleyan Chapel UMC. Condolences and remembrances can be offered at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 1, 2019