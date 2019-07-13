|
|
ROBERT SCALIA On June 13th, a Big Band of Heavenly Angels celebrated the arrival of Bob Scalia, 84, a local jazz musician. Please join us on July 20th at St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 5 pm to express our gratitude for Bob's God given gift of music, which he shared throughout his life, both on and off the road. The ancient Irish had a word for someone who acts as a friendly guide to another human being..anmchara. The word is Gaelic for friend of the soul. Because of the support that we received during Bob's illness, we learned the meaning of the word. Thanks to Dr. Ted at Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Jill Finnegan, and her nurse Angela. Additional thanks to the numerous doctors, nurses, chaplains, St. Paul's Hounds of Heaven, dear friends and family, especially Bob's four legged family members Hedda and TigerLilly. A very special thanks to Bob's AA family, which gifted him with 44 years of sobriety. "You see, Alcohol in Latin is "spiritus" and you use the same word for the highest religious experience as well as for the most depraving poison." (Carl Jung's letter to Bill Wilson in 1961, shortly before Jung's death)
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 13, 2019