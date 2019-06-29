|
ROBERT (BOB) SHATTOW Age 93, passed away April 4th. Born in Chicago on May 9, 1925, Bob was a lifelong resident of the Chicago area. He relocated to Wilmington, NC with his wife, Armaine, in 2006 to be closer to family. A graduate of Sullivan High School, Bob served in the Navy during World War II and subsequently, attended and graduated from Purdue University. After graduating with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Bob re-enlisted in the Naval Reserves and served during the Korean War as an Electronics Engineer in Pensacola, FL. After his discharge from the Navy, Bob founded his first company, Silicone Seals. He later worked for Dole Valve Corporation (a division of Eaton Corp.), then founded his second company RS Sales. Over his lifetime, Bob was active in numerous organizations including the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and PTA. He was an avid hobbyist and was an early member and president of the Chicago Chapter of the National Radio Controlled Model Airplane Association. Bob was a Ham Radio operator and member of the American Radio Relay League, communicating worldwide under his call letters, WA9JYI. But it was his lifelong love of sailing that ultimately became his real passion. He sailed with family and friends on Lake Michigan, and went on several sailing charters with his friends in the Caribbean and South Pacific. Bob is survived by his three children, Mickey, Steven and Jessica, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A Celebration of the Life of Robert Shattow took place on May 18th in Chicago.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 29, 2019