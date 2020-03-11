|
ROBERT SHERRILL KING Robert Sherrill King, a Wilmington native, business leader and philanthropist died on March 4, 2020. Bob King was born on February 1, 1942, the son of Bennie R King and Mary Ann King. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Martha Small King, his daughter Angie King Trask and her husband Richard H. Trask, his daughter Tricia Sherrill King; and five grandchildren, Robert Sherrill King Trask, George Graham Trask, Martha Catherine Trask, Hayden Hawke and Miller Hawke. He is also survived by his brother, Benjamin R King Jr. After attending New Hanover High School, North Carolina State University and Wilmington College, Mr. King began his career as a district manager with Pontiac Motor Division working in North Carolina, Alabama, and Chicago Illinois. He was on the fast track to a job in Detroit but Martha did not like the cold weather so they returned home and bought into the local Pontiac dealership, Harris Pontiac. Mr. king opened Bob King Pontiac in 1972 and acquired Mercedes-Benz in 1973. His philosophy was that good service produces sales and thus his business model was based on customer service. Through this philosophy, Bob King Pontiac Mercedes-Benz prospered and in 1982 Bob King brought GMC into the fold. Mr. King has won many dealer accolades from the manufactures concerning service and sales achievements. Some of them include the Pontiac Dealer Excellence Award twelve times, number one in the nation for Pontiac customer satisfaction, number one in the nation for Mercedes-Benz customer satisfaction, Mercedes-Benz Best of the Best, Buick Dealer of Excellence and GM Dealer of the year 2018 and just announced GM dealer of the Year for 2019. Bob King Buick GMC Mercedes-Benz celebrated its 48th year this year and is the largest family owned dealership in Wilmington with over 200 employees. It will remain in the family to carry on his legacy. Along with being a leader in the automotive retail world, he was also a leader in local business and education. He was on the GM Dealer Advisory Board, the Dealer Council, and Wilmington Board of BB&T Bank. He was a long time and active member of the Wilmington Rotary, Honorary Board Member of the Community Boys and Girls Club of NC and longtime supporter of the Boy Scouts of America. He was a past chairman of the UNCW Alumni Association and supported UNCW with scholarships and internships for students. He received the Chancellor's Award from UNCW and also was on the UNCW Foundation Board as well as a member of the UNCW Board of Trustees. He was also a major donor to the . Mr. King enjoyed fishing and the water. He could be found on Saturday mornings taking the dogs for a boat ride or taking the grandchildren to Masonboro Island. He also enjoyed playing golf with family and close friends. His favorite times were spent with his loving wife Martha enjoying a good home cooked meal and a beautiful sunset overlooking Hewletts creek. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to or any . There will be a private, family service. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 11, 2020