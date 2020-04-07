|
ROBERT SIMMONS, JR. Robert Lee Simmons, Jr. age 44 of Wilmington went to be with his heavenly Father on April 3, 2020. He was born February 20, 1976 to Robert Lee Simmons, Sr. and Patricia Miller Creech Simmons. Preceded in death by his father, Robert is survived by his mother Patricia Miller Creech Simmons, his sisters: Karen Ramsey of Pink Hill, NC, Trisha Jones and husband Christopher of Wilmington, his brother Gene Creech and wife Beverly of Wilmington, and his very close friend, Coralan Erdman. He was the beloved uncle of nieces: Misty Duncan, Shannon Warren, Carrigan Creech, Bryjyt Jones, and nephew Rick Creech. Robert was a lifelong resident of Wilmington and graduated from New Hanover High School in 1995. At age 18, he began his career in fire fighting as a volunteer for the Myrtle Grove Volunteer Fire Department and moved on to the Wilmington Fire Department. He retired in 2015. In addition, he owned and operated Walco Computers from 2006-2010. Along with his interest in music, travel, boating and landscape gardening, Robert was known for his sense of humor and above all—his genuine kindness and tireless service towards others. His most common phrase was, "Let me know if I can do anything for you." A graveside service will be held Thursday April 9 at 2pm at Oleander Memorial Gardens. In accordance with Covid 19 protocol, social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation at ncfff.org. The family wishes to express their thanks to the doctors and staff of New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.CobleGreenlawn.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 7, 2020