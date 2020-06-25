ROBERT SMITH Robert (Bob) Smith passed away at home after a nine-year battle with Parkinson's disease on June 23, 2020 at home with family by his side. Bob was born September 23, 1942 in Halifax County to Mary Swanson Smith and John Wilson Smith. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Dianne Gayle Smith, son Johnathan Scott Smith, daughter in law Gerly Gapuz Smith, Ramon and Nelia Gapuz. Two brothers Johnny Smith, Hampton, Virginia and Mike Smith, Tacoma Washington, one brother in law Timmie Rackley and wife Carolyn and many nieces and nephews. Bob retired from Jackson & Bell with over twenty-five years of service. Following his retirement, he enjoyed boating, fishing, woodworking, collecting antiques, making his yard beautiful and was always available to help his friends and neighbors at any moment! He will truly be missed by his family and friends. The family will have a private memorial service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family will be most grateful for donations to Lower Cape Fear Life Care. The family would like to thank Cape Fear Life Care and friends who participated in his care!



