|
|
ROBERT STANCIL MARTIN, JR. Robert Stancil Martin, Jr. died on Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was 85 years old. Born in Plymouth, NC, Bob was the son of Mildred Spruill and Robert Stancil Martin. He was a graduate of Goldsboro High School and Duke University. Bob spent his entire professional career as an engineer both solving problems and designing solutions. This carried over into his personal life as illustrated with his love of woodworking. He loved nothing more than sharing his skills with his many great friends. Together they created treasures that were generously shared and will serve as reminders of Bob for many years. Bob was an avid reader, sailor, and Duke basketball fan. He spent many years as Principal Race Officer for regattas at the Carolina Yacht Club. His love for cooking and fine food was apparent as he enjoyed the 28 years with his gourmet group and as part of a breakfast team at St. James Church. All of these interests brought lifelong and cherished friends into the lives of both Jane and Bob. Surviving are his wife, Jane Herbert Martin; three siblings, Henry Martin, Beth Herritage and David Martin and five children, Robert Martin III, Lynn Martin Evans, John Martin, Bo Mabry and Robin Kennedy. He is also survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11am, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Saint James Parish in Wilmington, NC. A reception will follow in the Great Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. James Parish, 25 S. Third Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. Please designate either St. Martha's Guild or the Lecture Series on the memorial.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019