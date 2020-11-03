ROBERT STARCHER MORGAN Robert Starcher Morgan, age 86, of Wallace, NC, passed away on October 17, 2020 in Buda, Texas. Born in Charleston, WV, Bob was the son of the late Clark Raymond Morgan and Blandous Starcher Morgan. He is survived by his wife, Heidi; two daughters Sabrina Morgan of High Point, NC and Kendra Morgan Mancini (Carl) of West Chester, PA; a son Ryan Albert Morgan of Reston, VA; and a stepson Roger Kurtis St. Clair (Kelley) of Warrenton, VA. He also leaves nine grandchildren: Ian Ward, Kaitlin Ward, Renzo Mancini, Capri Mancini, Brynne Morgan, Tyler St. Clair, Kyle St. Clair, Ashlyn St. Clair, and Reagan St. Clair. Bob attended Northwestern University and received a Bachelor of Science in economics from West Virginia University. He completed graduate work at Carleton College and completed the advanced marketing program at Wharton. His Certified Association Executive (CAE) designation was earned in 1995. Following college, Bob joined what was then the Bell Telephone System for a 33-year career, working for the Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Companies and later with AT&T. After retirement from AT&T, he was Chief Operating Officer of the Susan Davis Companies. For the next ten years, he was President of the Council of Growing Companies, a global non-profit organization for CEOs of emerging growth companies. In recent years, he was president of Bottomline Partners, a full-service business consulting firm for mid-sized companies. As a volunteer, Bob served as Chairman of the Greater Washington Society of Association Executives from 2000 to 2001, and also served on the Board of the Greater Washington Board of Trade at that time. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Small Business Legislative Council for 8 years. He served on several corporate boards and was a member of the Committee of 100 for 8 years and a member of the Inner Circle at the Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Maryland. He was a founding partner of the Business Coalition on Education Reform, the Welfare to Work Partnership, and the Entrepreneurs Coalition. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Business Council of Regulation and Paperwork from 1986 to 1990. He was a past director of the Public Affairs Council. He directed the United Way campaign for the National Capitol area and the National Alliance of Business Jobs Campaign. Fortune Magazine named him to the "Power 30" list in the September 2000 issue of their small business magazine. Most of all he loved spending time with family and playing golf and tennis. One of his greatest golfing memories was an eagle shot at Congressional Country Club and the opportunity to play once with Tiger Woods at Pebble Beach. He loved a good meal and a great glass of wine, shared with dear friends and family. He was an avid Washington Football Team fan and a kind and thoughtful man who dearly loved his wife. He lived a full life and was loved by many. Memorial services are pending.



