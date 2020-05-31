ROBERT ULRICH JOHNSEN, JR. Robert Ulrich Johnsen Jr. passed away in Sarasota, Florida on May 16, 2020. Bob was born in Concord, Massachusetts, on February 18, 1950 to Robert (Bob) Ulrich Johnsen and Elizabeth (Betty) Groth Johnsen. He grew up in Lexington, Massachusetts, alongside his younger sisters Christine and Alison, often spending summers with grandparents in New Hampshire and Rhode Island. He attended Holderness Prep School in Holderness, New Hampshire, graduating in 1968, moving on to Middlebury College in Vermont, where he was a proud member of the class of 1972. Bob held a wide variety of jobs during his college years, from managing a drive-in, to selling Kirby vacuum cleaners door to door, to spending a summer as a roofer. No matter the task, he always worked hard, and it was no surprise when he was accepted into the Marshall Wythe School of Law at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, graduating with a law degree in 1975. After moving to Wilmington, North Carolina in 1984, Bob opened his own law practice. He loved his new home and spent as much time as possible on the ocean - he particularly loved boating, scuba diving, and spending days searching for oysters and clams to grill for his family. During his time there, Bob rebuilt a home in the historic 6th Street district, which served as both his home and office for many years. In 2000, he was diagnosed with chronic heart failure, and he spent the next 18 years confounding doctors as he continued to work outdoors, restore his boats, and move across the country to Florida. A savvy lawyer and community leader, Bob made friends wherever he went, and was particularly known for his wicked sense of humor, and his steadfast devotion to those closest to him. Bob leaves behind wife Valeria Campos and her daughters Maria Valeria and Kathia, sister Alison Johnsen Baker and her husband Kent, and niece Samantha Pitchel. Bob will be missed by family and friends. If you would like to leave a memory or message the family would be most appreciative. Bob's obituary may be viewed electronically at Legacy.com.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on May 31, 2020.