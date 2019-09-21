|
ROBERT "EARL" WILLIAMS Robert "Earl" Williams, 76, of Wilmington went to his heavenly home September 20, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. He was born March 13, 1943 in Conway, SC. Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his Father Percy Williams, his mother Lizzie German Williams, his granddaughter Megan Farmer Tysinger and his grandson Christopher Jared Farmer. Mr. Williams is survived by his wife Charlotte Chinn Williams, his daughters Sarah Williams Farmer (Christopher) of Shallotte, Lorrie Williams Vann (Curtiss) of Castle Hayne, and Renee Smith Britt (Edwin) of Wilmington. Mr. Williams was very proud of his beloved grandchildren Robert Neil Williams, Savannah, Keeley-Shea, Claire-Emma Britt, Lindzey and Kaitlyn Tysinger, Haley Farmer, June Williams, Harley, Cassie, and Traci Vann. Earl was one of eleven children who grew up in the Tabor City North Carolina area. Several of the siblings migrated to the Virginia area to work in the shipyards. His siblings who preceded him in death were Wallace "Willie" Williams (Margaret), Christine Williams, Billy Joe Williams, Pete Williams (Mary), Betty Laws (Shelton), and Peggy Nealy (Harvey). His surviving siblings are Martha Ward (Arnold) of Loris, Linda Croft (Jimmy) of Aynor, Dian Goins (Frank) of Leland, and Sandra Updike (HP) of Newport News Virginia. Earl's life was enriched by the many beloved nieces, nephews, and close friends. He cherished each of those special relationships. Earl was a Proud Army veteran, where he ranked as a Drill Sargent. He spent his service in many areas but spoke often of his time in Fort Knox and in Greenland. Earl had many accomplishments in life and business. A few of his most notable was his time spent in service with the Full Gospel Businessmen's Association. His tenure as President afforded him many opportunities to minister in his community and across the state. He also was very proud of his involvement in the development of Believers Destiny church, again working to share the love and glory of his Lord. Earl was the owner of Hy-Speed Cleaning Products and was proud of the business he built and maintained to support his family as well as members of the community. Earl used the business as a beacon for what faith and love in the Lord could do. His success in business can be directly attributed to his work ethic and his tenacity in sales. His attention to detail was legendary. He took pride in the fact that he always left his customers satisfied. The love of classic cars occupied Earl's spare time in later years. His nickname "The Duke of Earl" was pegged from his first and most favorite car. He was a member of Suncoast Cruisers and enjoyed the time he spent with friends and admiring classic cars. The family would like to acknowledge the loving caregivers who were such an important part of his last years. Sheila Simpson, Rose McBee, Judy and Dawn Powell. In lieu of flowers Earl would be honored if donations would be sent to the Novant Health foundations www.supportnovanthealth.org/Brunswick. Services will be held on Monday September 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm with a visitation starting at 1:00 pm at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel. A Graveside service will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 21, 2019