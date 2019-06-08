Home

Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
Roberta Simmons Obituary
ROBERTA SIMMONS Roberta Gore Simmons, 88, of Ash died Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born in Brunswick County on September 6, 1931, she was the last surviving child of Youth Gore and Elsie Andrews Gore. In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband Elijah C. Simmons. She was a woman of many talents and successful at many endeavors especially floral and drapery design. Surviving are her daughter, Beth Simmons of Ash; sons, Steve Simmons (Barbara) and Gene Simmons (Bonnie), both of Ash; four grandchildren, Angie Brady, Andy Simmons, Adam Simmons, and John Procter; and great grandchildren, Elijah, Bryson, Brayden, Courtney, Bailer-Saige, and Sway Simmons, and River Lewis. Services will be held at 4:00 PM, Sunday, June 9, 2019, at New Britton Baptist Church with The Rev. Sterling Sarvis and The Rev. Anthony Clemmons officiating. Entombment will be in Elijah C. Simmons Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 8, 2019
