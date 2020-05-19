|
ROBIN DUNLAP GODWIN Robin Dunlap Godwin passed away May 17, 2020 at her home in Wilmington, NC. Robin was a nurse at Forsyth Medical Center for 10 years and at New Hanover Regional Medical Hospital for 30 years. She is predeceased by her mother Norma Lee Tedder and her father Lee Edward Dunlap. She is survived by her husband, Stanley C. Godwin; one son, Billy Dunlap (Allison); one stepson, Stanley Godwin Jr. (Joann), four grandchildren, Avery Dunlap, Cooper Dunlap, Brent Godwin and Ashley Godwin; three sisters, Karen Wilson (Billy), Rhonda Craig (Scott), and Linda Shinault (Ray). We would like to thank all of Robin's friends on the labor and delivery floor for their love and support. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations to Lower Cape Fear Hospice are appreciated in her honor.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from May 19 to May 20, 2020