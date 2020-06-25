Robin Gail Norris
ROBIN GAIL NORRIS Robin Gail Norris, passed away unexpectedly early Sunday Morning 06\21\20. Robin is survived by her father Willie C Norris Jr. and her mother Pauline Gray. Her grandfathers, Willie C Norris Sr. and Franklin Gray, grandmothers, Shirley S Norris and Rosie Gray. Robin's children are Devin, Dalton, Briona, Isaiah, Solveig and many aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of life to be announced. Donations to help Willie C Norris Jr with expenses; https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-robin-norris/donate

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 25, 2020.
