ROBIN GAIL NORRIS Robin Gail Norris, passed away unexpectedly early Sunday Morning 06\21\20. Robin is survived by her father Willie C Norris Jr. and her mother Pauline Gray. Her grandfathers, Willie C Norris Sr. and Franklin Gray, grandmothers, Shirley S Norris and Rosie Gray. Robin's children are Devin, Dalton, Briona, Isaiah, Solveig and many aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of life to be announced. Donations to help Willie C Norris Jr with expenses; https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-robin-norris/donate
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 25, 2020.