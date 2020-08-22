1/1
Roger Booth
ROGER BOOTH Roger William Booth of Oak Island, N.C. passed away at his home on August 18, 2020. Roger is survived by his wife of more than sixty years, Marie Booth, his sister Cathy Koteskey and her children of Great Falls, MT, sons Roger L. Booth of Apex, N.C., Grant Booth of Oak Island, N.C., daughters-in-law Vanessa Booth and Sandra D. Booth, grandson Dr. Jade Hoy of Marbury, AL, granddaughter Sarah M. Booth of Leland, N.C. , nephew David Booth of Pittsburgh, PA, and nephew Donn Booth of Colorado Springs, CO. He is preceded in death by his parents Mr. & Mrs. Roger H. Booth of Belle, W.V., and his brother David F. Booth of Florida. Roger was born December 26th, 1936 in Ashland, Kentucky. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1954, serving on the aircraft carrier, The U.S.S. Bennington, traveling to Australia, Asia and South America, seeing the world. He received his honorable discharge from the US Navy in 1958 and became a full-time student at WVU. He was an employee of E. I. Dupont de Numours Belle, WV plant for more than 33 years. Roger was a writer and poet, authoring the children's book "Noah and the Amazing 'Two by Two' " in 2013. As an artist, his sculptures were entered in juried exhibitions and displayed at the West Virginia Cultural Center and Sunrise Museum in Charleston, WV. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina. Neither Poor, Nor Rich I never want a heap of stuff, Just the right amount. When I add all things up, I'll take an even count. Fill my cup with just enough, I'll be fine with that. I won't be needy or greedy, I don't require the fat. I will keep an even keel, I will do my very best, Till at last I reach my heavenly home, I will strive to pass the test. When I reach the gate of heaven, And all is tallied up, I hope to hear these six words, "You made it by just enough." -Roger W. Booth 2017

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
9104576944
