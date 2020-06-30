Roger Chapman Ward
ROGER CHAPMAN WARD On June 28, 2020, Roger Chapman Ward went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Roger was born on October 30, 1933 in Longwood, NC, the son of the late James D. and Gertha J. Ward. Roger was preceded in death by his son Jeff Ward, and brothers, Norman Ward and James H. Ward. Roger retired from Sunny Point after 37 years of working on the Valley Forge Tugboat. When he was not working, he enjoyed fishing and gardening. His favorite season of the year was oyster season. He enjoyed inviting family and friends over to eat oysters and tell his many 'true stories' as he called them of growing up in Southport. He was a lifetime member of Southport Baptist Church where he was a lifetime Deacon. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter Jerri Lynn Ward; granddaughters, Alyssa Ward and Miranda Ward; brother Charlie Ellis Ward; sisters, Omega Ward Harrison and Joyce Ward Caffee (Bill), as well as many nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 30, 2020.
