ROGER DALE BOGGS Roger Dale Boggs, age 74 of Wilmington passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Roger was born in Burlington, NC on September 15, 1946 to Doyle Thomas Boggs and Virginia Elise Garrett Boggs. Roger was a proud veteran of the US Air Force serving during the Vietnam War from Oct 1963 to Aug of 1967. Roger had a long career in auto sales, owning the Pontiac Dealership in Havelock for many years, later moving to Wilmington where he sold cars for various dealership for many years, later he operated Wilmington Property Associates Real Estate Company. He was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Wilmington and Rotary International. In his leisure time he enjoyed boating in our coastal waters in his Grady White. Roger is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Mansfield Boggs, one son, Stephen Dale Boggs of Wilmington; one brother, David Thomas Boggs of Moultrie, GA; two sisters, Bonnie Edwards of Moultrie, GA and Betty Wilson of Burlington, NC . He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William E. Boggs. A special thank you to Roger's caregivers, including Dr. Screiber and Dr. Papagikos at the NHRMC Zimmer Cancer Center; his Palliative Care Nurse, Shanna, RN, Jill and CNA, Teresa. A Celebration of Life service will be planned for a future date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com
