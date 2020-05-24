|
ROGER SZUCH Roger Szuch, LCSW, LMFT, died peacefully Sunday May 17, 2020 in Wilmington NC. Roger was born in Chicago, IL and attained a master's degree from the University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration before moving to Jacksonville, FL to work at Daniel Memorial and later go into private practice. He spent 40 years as a Family and Marriage Therapist. He served on the Florida 491 Board of Clinical Social Work, Marriage and Family Therapy, and Mental Health Counseling (CSW, MFT and MHC) from 1992 until 1997 and chaired the Marriage and Family Therapy Probable Cause Panel. Additionally, he worked tirelessly to teach continuing education to social workers across the state of Florida. He served his community as an expert in juvenile institutional corrections, teen gangs, residential treatment of emotionally troubled adolescents, parenting issues and treatment of difficult families. Roger retired to Wilmington, NC in 2016 where he enjoyed living closer to his two grandchildren. In addition to his career and community contributions, Roger loved the beach, jazz, country and western dancing (remember the Crazy Horse) and playing his musical instruments, especially the accordion. He will be missed by the many people he helped over his lifetime. Roger is survived by his two sons, Todd and Mark, daughter-in-law Catherine, two grandchildren Hannah and Dylan, and former daughter-in-law Tanya and family. In lieu of flowers for the family, please make donations to danielkids.org where local abused, abandoned and neglected children as well as at-risk families are helped every day. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 24, 2020