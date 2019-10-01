|
ROLAND J. BERUBE Roland J. Berube, 93, of Wilmington, died Friday, September 27, 2019, at Davis Health Care Center in Wilmington. Roland was born on April 12, 1926 in Hartford, CT, son of the late Arthur Joseph and Marie Louise Granger Berube. His wife, Dorothy I. Berube, daughter, Josephine Marie Yabroudy, sister, Lorraine Berube Rogers and brothers, Marcel and Arthur Berube, preceded him in death. He was a WWII veteran who served on the destroyer USS Earle. He retired from The Equitable Life Assurance Society after 34 years of service and he and his wife Dottie subsequently relocated to Hampstead, NC. He had been a resident of North Carolina for 35 years. Roland was a founding and active member of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. He was very active in the landscape design of the Church. He had been an active member of the Olde Point Men's Golf Association and the Olde Point Architectural Committee. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Anne Berube of Charlotte, NC; son, Philip Roland Berube and wife Jody Ann of Lake Harmony, PA; and two grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Berube and Ryan Joseph Berube. The family will receive visitors from 6-8pm, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Andrews Hampstead Chapel. A funeral mass will be held at 11am, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church, Hampstead. Memorial contributions may be made in Roland's name to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 1, 2019