Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hampstead Chapel - Hampstead
17730 Hwy 17 N
Hampstead, NC 28443
910-270-3401
For more information about
Roland Berube
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Berube
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland J. Berube

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland J. Berube Obituary
ROLAND J. BERUBE Roland J. Berube, 93, of Wilmington, died Friday, September 27, 2019, at Davis Health Care Center in Wilmington. Roland was born on April 12, 1926 in Hartford, CT, son of the late Arthur Joseph and Marie Louise Granger Berube. His wife, Dorothy I. Berube, daughter, Josephine Marie Yabroudy, sister, Lorraine Berube Rogers and brothers, Marcel and Arthur Berube, preceded him in death. He was a WWII veteran who served on the destroyer USS Earle. He retired from The Equitable Life Assurance Society after 34 years of service and he and his wife Dottie subsequently relocated to Hampstead, NC. He had been a resident of North Carolina for 35 years. Roland was a founding and active member of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. He was very active in the landscape design of the Church. He had been an active member of the Olde Point Men's Golf Association and the Olde Point Architectural Committee. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Anne Berube of Charlotte, NC; son, Philip Roland Berube and wife Jody Ann of Lake Harmony, PA; and two grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Berube and Ryan Joseph Berube. The family will receive visitors from 6-8pm, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Andrews Hampstead Chapel. A funeral mass will be held at 11am, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church, Hampstead. Memorial contributions may be made in Roland's name to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now