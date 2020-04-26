|
ROLAND KENNETH HOLLAR Our Heavenly Father called his faithful servant, Roland Kenneth Hollar, 78, home on April 21, 2020. Though we selfishly wish that we could have had more time with him, we rejoice in knowing that he is with his Lord and Savior, whom he loved with all his heart. Succeeding his love of God was his love for family. He married the love of his life and was a devoted husband, the world's best daddy and brother - a steadfast and faithful friend to all he knew. He was a gift to this world, loved by so many and will be sorely missed. Roland was born in Raeford, NC on June 22, 1941. He was preceded in death by his parents Earl & Mildred Hollar & brother William 'Bill' Hollar. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sylvia, daughter Stacie Hansen, grandchildren Jesse and Madeline Hansen, sisters Linda Meares (Ken deceased), Shelia Wall (Phil) and Daphne Everett (Bill) and many beloved cousins, nephews and nieces. Roland had many God given talents, was involved in several community services and was a long time member of Winter Park Volunteer Fire Dept. Special recognition to his church family at Scotts Hill Baptist & many friends for their unwavering support & ceaseless prayers during his lengthy illness. Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice of Bolivia for making it possible for him to be at home with his family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Amedisys Hospice.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 26, 2020