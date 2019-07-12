|
ROLAND "LEFTY" PLANTE Roland Roger Plante, age 77 of Bolivia, NC passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his home. He was born in Manville, RI on November 23, 1941 to Levi James Plante and Yvette Plante. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Delayne Campbell Plante and by a daughter, Kathy Yvette Plante. Roland was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps and served from 1958 to 1962. He was retired from General Electric as a machinist with 25 years of service. He was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church and a member of Pine Valley Country Club. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Plante Sellers of Bolivia; grandchildren, Kasey Layne Sellers, Kristin Banks and husband David Banks; and a great grandson, Mason Banks; brother Raymond Plante of RI and several special nieces and nephews, special niece Pam James, cousins, Camille Brillon, Susie & Bruce Cassidy. Family visitation 4-6 Sunday at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Graveside services 2 Monday at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 12, 2019