|
|
DR. ROLF HENDRIK FISSCHER Dr. Rolf H. Fisscher, 91 passed away Thursday May 9, 2019. He was born on July 27, 1927 in Loosduinen, The Netherlands. He is the son of Dr. Abraham J. J. Fisscher and Johanna A. Beerhoorst Fisscher and was preceded in death by his wife, Maryke Roeleveld Fisscher, his parents and his older brother Dr. Johannes J. Fisscher. After surviving Germany's 4-year occupation of The Netherlands during WWII, in 1947 Rolf earned his medical degree from Leiden University Medical School founded in 1545. On November 23, 1956 he married Maryke Roeleveld of Scheveningen and in January 1957, Rolf and Maryke immigrated to the United States. He trained initially in internal medicine, but switched his specialty to psychiatry and completed residencies at Virginia State Psychiatric and Dorthea Dix Hospitals. Rolf and Maryke moved their family to Wilmington NC in 1963, where Rolf became the second Psychiatrist. Carrying on the tradition of providing community mental health care that he learned from his father in the Netherlands, Rolf brought affordable and accessible mental health care to New Hanover and surrounding counties. Rolf was instrumental in founding The Southeastern Mental Health Center in the early 1970s. He was its first clinical director where he continued his advocacy for clients until his retirement in 1996. Additionally, Rolf was a member of New Hanover-Pender County Medical Society and Winter Park Presbyterian Church. Rolf was an individual of many interests, an avid artist in a variety of mediums, sailor, voracious reader and amateur musician. He enjoyed adventures with friends and most of all on his bicycle, on which he was often seen around Wilmington. Rolf is survived by his daughter Monique Fisscher Goldwater, son-in-law Fred Goldwater and sons Abraham John and Rolf Henry, daughter-in-law, Belinda Watts Fisscher and granddaughters Olivia Kate Fisscher and Rachel Fisscher Bohannan and great grandson Jacob. He is also survived by five sisters; Antje Breimer, Johanna Hardenbol, Hanna Van't Spijker, Truus Vermeulen and Henrietta Fisscher and a close extended Dutch family. His children want to thank the many dedicated friends, doctors, nurses, caregivers and Lower Cape Fear Hospice who have taken care of their father enabling him to remain at home. Services will be held at Winter Park Presbyterian Church 4501 Wrightsville Avenue Wilmington, NC. at 4:00 on Monday May 13, 2009 followed by a visitation 5:00-7:00. I lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to any of the following: Coastal Horizons Center, Inc. (615 Shipyard Blvd. 28412) Cameron Art Museum (3201 South 17th St. 28412) Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care Center (1406 Physicians Dr. 28401) Winter Park Presbyterian Church (4501 Wrightsville Ave. 28403)
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 12, 2019