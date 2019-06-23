|
ROLF JESINGER Rolf Jesinger, age 85, from Esslingen Germany, went to be with our Lord on May 18, 2019. He is survived by a son, Col Robert Jesinger, MD of Vacaville, CA and by a daughter, Meta Penwell, RN of Cheshire, CT. Rolf also has five grandchildren, Ben, Megan, Claire, Rena, and Aaron. Rolf was born on Sep 29, 1933, to Karl and Sophie in Esslingen Germany, both deceased. Rolf is survived by his brother, Dieter, of Esslingen Germany. Rolf worked his entire career in agricultural research. He grew up in Germany in World War 2 and was driven his whole life to overcome adversity. He lived both in England and in Germany after the war, and he attended agricultural school in Geisenheim Germany and became a life-long member of the Rhenania Fraternity. In the 1960s, he completed a BS in horticulture at Cornell University in Ithica NY and a masters degree from the University of Vermont, and in 1969 he became a US citizen. He worked for Rohm & Haas in Philadelphia PA in the late 1960s and overseas in Singapore all through the 1970s. He also spent many years with BASF in Research Triangle Park, NC in the 1980s and 1990s. Rolf was well known in the School of Agriculture at NC State University as well as to many in the farming industry throughout North Carolina. A Lutheran memorial service is scheduled at Andrews Market Street Chapel for 11:00am on Thursday June 27, 2019 with Rev. Dr. Samuel Zumwalt officiating. Memorial tributes may be designated to the Lutheran Church or to worthy agricultural causes. Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 23, 2019