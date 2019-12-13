|
|
RONALD A. SYKES Ronald Augustus Sykes, passed on unexpectedly at his home, at 1117 Cheryl Lane, Wilmington, NC, on Tuesday morning, December 10, 2019, at the age of 69. Ron is survived by his brother, Don Sykes, of Raleigh, NC, and his nephew, Jeff Sykes, of Charlotte, NC, and Lori Beth Sykes, of Raleigh, NC. He was also survived by his cousins, Mary Jane Pyck, of Leland, Stewart Edwards, of Little River, SC, Tommy Williamson, of Raleigh, and Neil Williamson of Burlington, NC. Ron was also survived by many friends, who will miss him. Ron was born in Rocky Mount, NC on October 19, 1950, to the late Julian and Eloise Sykes. He graduated from Methodist University in 1973, and worked in the insurance industry, stocks investments, and commodities. Ron enjoyed being a member of the Cape Fear Shag Club, where he made many friends. He participated in Shag Events at North Myrtle Beach. Ron attended Port City Church on Vision Drive, in Wilmington, NC. Ron enjoyed sharing his faith through fellowship with others. A Celebration of Life will be schedule in the near future. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 13, 2019