RONALD B. HURLEY Mr. Ronald B. Hurley, 89 of Carolina Beach died at New Hanover Regional Medical Center March 28th, 2020. Mr. Hurley was born in Harvey, Illinois on December 28th, 1930. He graduated from Thornton Township High School, Harvey, Illinois, 1948. He enlisted in the US Navy at age 17 and attended Naval Academy Prep school and US Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. He was assigned to Navy Lighter than Air Program as Second Pilot. He served during "Cold War" with Soviet Union and Korean War. He was employed by IBM for over 3 decades in Product Development. His last 4 years with IBM he was the Director of Product Development for Tokyo, Japan. He completed the Executive Masters Program at MIT Sloan School of Engineering Management. Upon retiring in 1988, he joined the US Coast Guard Auxiliary and served as a Flotilla Commander and Public Education officer. He was a Flotilla historian, Coxswain and AUXOP qualified, held a US Coast Guard masters license and was a NAVY certified master scuba diver. He loved the sea, having educational conversations with those around him and teaching his loved ones. He spent his retirement years on Carolina Beach cherishing visits from his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Carlin Hurley; a son Bruce and his wife Teri; a daughter Robin and her husband Steven; and grandchildren Patrick, Michael, Rebecca, Jason, Bea, Chelsea, Justin and Adriana. A celebration of Ron's life will be scheduled at a later date. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 5, 2020