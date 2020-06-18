RONALD CLAYTON KELLER Ron Keller, 76, was born in Bunkie, Louisiana to the late Charles and Dorothy Keller, and died peacefully at home on June 13, 2020. Ron received a BS in Chemical Engineering from LSU and a Masters in Industrial Engineering from NCSU. He worked at General Electric for 34 years. He was a long time member of Myrtle Grove Evangelical Presbyterian church. Ron lived a rich life enjoying the best Wilmington had to offer. He loved people and was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He leaves a great legacy in the lives of all who knew him well. Ron is survived by his wife Noel; children Steve and wife Jane, daughter Emily and husband Dave Getz; grandchildren Harrison and wife Bethany, Maddie; Ellie and husband Jacob Soto, Cameron, Lucy, Nathan, Lydia, Margaret and Noah; great-grandson Jack. He is also survived by brothers Gary and Glenn Keller and families. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation.



