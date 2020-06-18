RONALD CLAYTON KELLER
RONALD CLAYTON KELLER Ron Keller, 76, was born in Bunkie, Louisiana to the late Charles and Dorothy Keller, and died peacefully at home on June 13, 2020. Ron received a BS in Chemical Engineering from LSU and a Masters in Industrial Engineering from NCSU. He worked at General Electric for 34 years. He was a long time member of Myrtle Grove Evangelical Presbyterian church. Ron lived a rich life enjoying the best Wilmington had to offer. He loved people and was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He leaves a great legacy in the lives of all who knew him well. Ron is survived by his wife Noel; children Steve and wife Jane, daughter Emily and husband Dave Getz; grandchildren Harrison and wife Bethany, Maddie; Ellie and husband Jacob Soto, Cameron, Lucy, Nathan, Lydia, Margaret and Noah; great-grandson Jack. He is also survived by brothers Gary and Glenn Keller and families. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 18, 2020.
