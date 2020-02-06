|
RONALD CLYDE "RC" FOWLER RC Fowler, age 92, died peacefully at The Davis Community on February 2, 2020. He was born December 26, 1927 in Wilmington, NC, the son of the late Alton Lee and Amelia Caroline Harrell Fowler. At the age of nine, RC's family moved from Spofford Mills on Wrightsville Avenue to a farm in Pender County, NC. It was here on the farm where RC was introduced to the plow mule "Ole Bill". For the next eight years RC helped his family plow and crop tobacco. In October 1945, at the age of seventeen, RC, wanting to leave farm life behind, joined the United States Merchant Marines. He served honorably and was discharged in November 1946. Upon returning to Wilmington, RC met and married Myrtle Lee Corbett. He learned brick masonry which eventually led him to obtain his General Contractor's License. RC, with the help of his wife, started RC Fowler Properties, Inc., RC Fowler Real Estate, RC Fowler Home Supply and Associated Utilities. He developed seventeen subdivisions and built around 2,500 homes in New Hanover County. RC helped found Cape Fear Home Builders Association and served as its first and third president. He was inducted into the Cape Fear Home Builders Hall of Fame in 2011. He also helped found Hanover Bank. RC, in partnership with his brother Bobby and his brother in-law Bill Grathwol built Harbor Oaks, the first high rise condominium at Carolina Beach, NC. RC learned to fly and earned his pilot's license in 1970. He enjoyed many hours in flight. Recalling the fond memories and impact that the hard work of farm life had upon him, RC wrote his autobiography and published it in 2000. He called it "A Raising Up: Memories of a North Carolina Childhood". RC was a member of Winter Park Baptist Church. Surviving are two daughters Sherry Lewis of Wilmington, NC. Connie Sheppard and her husband Dave of Lake Wales, FL; one son Scott Fowler of Wilmington, NC; five grandchildren; Russell Lewis, Kameron, Kendall (Tabitha), Emilee and Kennedy Fowler; one great grandchild; Kenlee. He is also survived by three brothers; Bobby, Jimmy and Lee Fowler; one sister Doris Herring, and an uncle Allard Harrell. Also remembered is his wife of sixty-six years, Myrtle Lee Corbett Fowler; son Jeff Fowler; brother Dennis Fowler and sister Ann Grathwol, all who preceded him in death. RC was a kind, generous, honest and hardworking man with a sweet sense of humor. He loved spending time with his family. We love him and we will miss him dearly. The family wishes to thank his doctors and the medical staff at The Davis Community, as well as the Lower Cape Fear Lifecare Center. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Andrews Market Street Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, February 10, 2020 at Winter Park Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Oleander Memorial Gardens Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 6, 2020