|
|
RONALD GUNTER DUMSCHAT, JR. Ronald "Ronnie" Gunter Dumschat, Jr., 64, of Hampstead passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his wife and daughters. Ronnie was born on May 23, 1955 to the late Ronald and Regina (Frank) Dumschat in Elizabeth, NJ. Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Susan Howe Dumschat; daughter Sarah Dumschat and daughter Amanda D. Peterson and husband, Daniel; one brother, Reinhold Dumschat and his son Kristopher; and a half-sister, Anita Jann. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Barbara Quinn and her daughter Elizabeth Stetler (Tom, David, Olivia). Ronnie grew up in Pottersville, NJ and attended North Hunterdon Regional High School. He moved to Wilmington, NC in 1979 where he worked as a machinist for over 40 years. Ronnie enjoyed woodworking, building and renovating houses, and playing guitar. Ronnie was a devoted husband, a loving father, and a friend to many. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Pender County Animal Shelter or any . Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 28, 2020